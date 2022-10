Հադրութի շրջանի Մոխրենես գյուղում ադրբեջանցիներն ավերել են հայկական Սուրբ Սարգիս եկեղեցին

NEW REPORT: Today we release a new report on satellite monitoring of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the past year, we have documented 1 destroyed church, 1 damaged historic bridge, and 7 threatened churches & cemeteries. See 2-page overview. https://t.co/UJ6xel7LBE 1/5 pic.twitter.com/5bJVLkzWjO